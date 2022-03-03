Florida Men To Pay Over $1.6M For Precious Metals Fraud

By Charlie Innis (March 3, 2022, 2:59 PM EST) -- Two men accused by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission of scamming nearly $900,000 from precious metals investors in a Ponzi-style scheme must pay more than $1.6 million in restitution and penalties, according to a Florida district court order Wednesday. Marvin W. Courson III and Christopher A. Kertatos agreed to shell out a total $1.67 million as part of separate settlements with the CFTC. Courson must pay two fines of $560,000 as restitution and as a civil penalty, while Kertatos must pay two fines of nearly $275,000, according to the judgments. The court orders, which permanently ban Courson and Kertatos from trading...

