Boy Scouts Defend 3rd-Party Releases In Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (March 3, 2022, 4:07 PM EST) -- The Boy Scouts of America Thursday defended the third-party releases in its newest proposed Chapter 11 plan, saying they are allowed under the law and necessary to provide the maximum recovery possible to sexual abuse victims. In a memorandum filed in support of its Chapter 11 plan and answering objections that have been raised to multiple plan provisions, the Boy Scouts argued nothing in the law prevents them from channeling sexual abuse claims against local Scouting organizations and supporters to the plan's $2.7 billion settlement trust fund and that the provision is vital to the plan. "The structure of the plan,...

