Latham IP Partner Moves To Allen & Overy In Silicon Valley

By Gina Kim (March 3, 2022, 9:37 PM EST) -- Allen & Overy has hired a longtime Latham & Watkins partner with intellectual property and trade secrets expertise to join the firm's Silicon Valley office, according to an Allen & Overy statement. Lisa Nguyen joined Allen & Overy on Feb. 24 as a member of the firm's litigation and intellectual property practice. Nguyen told Law360 on Thursday that she was drawn to her new firm's strong focus on diversity and hiring top-tier talent, along with its mission to build and grow a collective of attorneys while bolstering its reputation. Nguyen lauded Latham's strong IP litigation practice, where she said she learned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS