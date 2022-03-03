Utah Poised To Become 4th State With Consumer Privacy Law

By Allison Grande (March 3, 2022, 10:05 PM EST) -- Utah is on the brink of enacting legislation that would give consumers more access to and control over how companies handle their personal information beginning on the final day of 2023, after its House of Representatives on Wednesday unanimously approved a measure that the state's attorney general would be solely responsible for enforcing. The lower chamber voted 71-0 on Wednesday to approve Senate Bill 227, the Utah Consumer Privacy Act. The move came less than a week after the state Senate backed the measure in a 28-0 vote on Feb. 25. The bill now heads back to the Senate, which is expected...

