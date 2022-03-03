Fragomen Expands In Latin America With Uruguay Office

By Emily Lever (March 3, 2022, 4:11 PM EST) -- Continuing its steady and long-running growth in Latin America, immigration firm Fragomen Del Rey Bernsen & Loewy LLP announced on Thursday that it has opened an office in Uruguay. Fragomen's office in Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay, will be its 12th office in Latin America and will be led by María Inés Menvielle, who has been with the firm since 2019 and is a partner in its Argentinian affiliate. As head of Fragomen's Uruguay practice, she will specialize in guiding Uruguayan clients through the immigration process in neighboring Argentina. "This is an exciting time for our Latin America practice and for...

