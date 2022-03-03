Puerto Rico Bankruptcy Plan Objectors Lose Appeal Stay Bids

By Hailey Konnath (March 3, 2022, 9:30 PM EST) -- The federal bankruptcy judge overseeing Puerto Rico's financial restructuring on Thursday refused to stay her order confirming the territory's plan of adjustment while objectors appeal, holding that the teachers associations and credit unions aren't likely to prevail in their challenges to the plan. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laura Swain, who approved the plan in January after years of litigation, denied a pair of motions to stay pending appeal. Besides an unlikelihood of success in their appeals, the judge held that the teachers associations and credit unions hadn't established that they would be irreparably harmed should the confirmation order be left in place...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS