7th Circ. Says Suit Alleging Faulty Blood Clot Filter Is Untimely

By Kelcey Caulder (March 4, 2022, 7:12 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit has affirmed the dismissal of a woman's suit alleging that she was harmed by a flawed blood clot filter made by Indiana-based Cook Inc., ruling that her product liability claims came too late because she waited nearly 14 years to file. In a unanimous opinion on Wednesday, a three-judge panel said that while under Indiana law, Valerie Cortez could have had as long as nearly 12 years after the filter was installed, on Dec. 14, 2006, to begin the product liability claim if the alleged injury had occurred near the 10-year mark of the original installation. Given that...

