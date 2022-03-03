Sportradar Finds Record Suspected Match-Fixing Events In '21

By Zachary Zagger (March 3, 2022, 7:25 PM EST) -- A new report from Sportradar suggests that sports match-fixing is a growing problem around the world, with the sports data provider's integrity unit detecting a record number of suspicious matches in 2021. According to Sportradar's "Betting Corruption and Match-Fixing In 2021" report published this week, the company recorded suspicious activity in 903 matches last year across 10 sports in 76 countries, a record number in the company's integrity unit's 17-year history. The number is a 2.4% percent increase over the previous high of 882 suspicious matches in 2019, the company said. "Although this is a very small percentage of the total...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS