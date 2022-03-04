Phone Retailer Says T-Mobile Crushed Biz After Sprint Deal

By Christopher Cole (March 4, 2022, 6:54 PM EST) -- A mobile phone dealer has sued T-Mobile, claiming that following its merger with Sprint the wireless giant pressured the retail chain into "false and oppressive" service agreements meant to drive up costs and put legacy Sprint stores out of business. Preferred Wireless LLC's suit for at least $50 million, filed in Ohio state court but removed by T-Mobile to federal court last month, has been stayed pending the result of binding arbitration. Court records show both sides stipulated on Wednesday to have the matter arbitrated. The plaintiff, which once had dozens of locations as a Sprint dealer and claims it was...

