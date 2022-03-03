Sale Of 1K UK Towers Is Final Hurdle For €10B Cellnex Deal

By Bryan Koenig (March 3, 2022, 5:09 PM EST) -- Cellnex Telecom can close out the final piece of its planned €10 billion ($11.95 billion) purchase of thousands of telecom sites across Europe from Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison in a deal with the U.K.'s competition enforcer announced Thursday calling for the sale of around 1,000 towers and other "passive infrastructure assets." Without the divestiture, the transaction "would raise significant competition concerns," the Competition and Markets Authority asserted in a statement announcing the settlement. "The sale of the business to Cellnex would prevent the emergence of an important alternative competitor in the supply of passive infrastructure, leaving mobile networks facing higher prices and more...

