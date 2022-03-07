Sports TV Co. Liquidators Accuse Execs Of Misusing £280M

By Silvia Martelli (March 7, 2022, 3:36 PM GMT) -- The liquidators of sports television company Arena have increased by £4 million ($5.3 million) the £278 million they say the directors of the failed business allegedly misused in taxpayer-backed loans during the coronavirus pandemic, as the troubled business is the focus of a criminal probe. Liquidators for Arena Television Ltd. and two related companies told the High Court that the owner and co-director of the group are liable for misusing £282 million, according to a newly-public amended particulars of claim filed on Feb. 10. The outside broadcast company allegedly received millions of pounds in loans from lenders, which founder and owner Richard...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS