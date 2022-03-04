Holland & Knight Adds Kirkland Private Equity Pro In LA

By James Mills (March 4, 2022, 9:13 AM EST) -- Holland & Knight LLP has added a private equity expert from Kirkland & Ellis LLP as a partner in its Los Angeles and Orange County, California, offices. R.E. Scott Syverson, who spent almost five-and-a-half years at Kirkland, joins Holland & Knight's corporate and private equity practices, the firm announced Thursday. He focuses his career largely on mergers and acquisitions, but handles all types of business transactions. "Every once in a while, an opportunity comes along that isn't like anything else," Syverson told Law360 Pulse on Thursday afternoon. "With Holland trying to grow the California area and trying to get in on...

