DC Circ. Urged To Nix Appeal In Pa. Nursing Home COVID Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (March 3, 2022, 7:38 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit was told Thursday that it should toss an appeal of a Pennsylvania district judge's order remanding a suit accusing a Philadelphia-area nursing home company of causing residents' COVID-19 deaths, with the residents' relatives arguing the court lacked jurisdiction because the remand order was unreviewable. The relatives of Countess Galloway and three other deceased residents asked the federal appeals court to dismiss an appeal lodged by Broomall Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in four consolidated suits accusing the nursing home of failing to implement proper infection control procedures and negligently allowing the spread of COVID-19, which caused the deaths of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS