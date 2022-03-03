6th Circ. Hands Hartford Win In Benefits Denial Suit

By Patrick Hoff (March 3, 2022, 5:27 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit ruled Thursday that The Hartford acted within its authority when it rescinded life insurance benefits from a policyholder accused of lying on their application, reversing a lower court's decision and sending the case back with instructions to find in favor of the insurance company. The three-judge panel said in a unanimous decision that U.S. District Judge Joseph M. Hood erred when he ruled in favor of Dana Campbell and ordered the Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Co. to pay $190,000 in supplemental life insurance benefits because the company had violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by rescinding...

