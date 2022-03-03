Orrick-Led Sales Platform Apollo.io Lands $110M In Series C

By McCord Pagan (March 3, 2022, 4:58 PM EST) -- Guided by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, business-to-business sales platform Apollo.io said Thursday it raised $110 million in a Series C funding round that included Sequoia Capital, Tribe Capital and Nexus Venture Partners. San Francisco-based Apollo.io said in a statement that it's now raised more than $150 million in total funding and that in the three months since its $32 million Series B round in November it's expanded its paid customer base by nearly 60% to more than 15,000 customers. The company said that with the latest funding it plans to increase its investment in product and engineering by almost 300%. "We are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS