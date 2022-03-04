Colorado Pharma Co. Investor Sues Over Stock Split, Grant

By Jeff Montgomery (March 4, 2022, 4:09 PM EST) -- Biopharmaceutical venture Aytu Biopharma Inc. has been hit with a stockholder derivative suit accusing its CEO and four directors of wrongly awarding themselves more than $10 million in shares while ignoring new limits on incentive awards resulting from a reverse stock split. Shareholder Paul John M. Paguia filed the action on behalf of the Colorado-based company and its investors Thursday, alleging that Chief Executive Officer Gary Cantrell and four directors had granted themselves 9% of the company without proper board approval or stockholder disclosures. The allegations were significant enough, Paguia's suit said, to prompt the resignations in May 2021 of two...

