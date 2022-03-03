Bath Fitter Can't Scrub Former Sales Exec's Age Bias Case

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 3, 2022, 7:40 PM EST) -- Bath Fitter can't dodge an age discrimination case filed by a former sales executive who claims he was pushed into resigning after being demoted and suffering a $50,000-salary cut because of his age, a federal judge ruled on Thursday. U.S. District Judge Petrese B. Tucker said in an opinion that 66-year-old former Bath Fitter sales vice president George Lamonde — demoted to sales executive and then further reduced to a sales agent position — made a solid enough case with his retaliation and hostile work environment claims to avoid dismissal at the early stages of litigation. "Plaintiff was in his 60s during...

