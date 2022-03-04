Assistant District Atty. Tapped For Georgia Trial Court Bench

By Madison Arnold (March 4, 2022, 11:48 AM EST) -- Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp selected a chief assistant district attorney as his next appointment to the Douglas Judicial Circuit, the governor's office announced Thursday in a news release. Kemp selected Deah Warren as the newest superior court judge. She will fill the spot of Judge David Emerson, who resigned at the end of 2021. Warren has worked as the chief assistant district attorney at the Douglas County District Attorney's Office since January 2021. Before that, she was a senior assistant district attorney in the Fulton County District Attorney's Office for more than two years, according to her LinkedIn profile....

