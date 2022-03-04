Fragner Seifert Changes Its Name, Plans Office In Texas

By Jessica Corso (March 4, 2022, 3:53 PM EST) -- The boutique law firm Fragner Seifert Pace & Winograd LLP announced Wednesday that it has changed its name to Fragner Seifert Pace & Mintz LLP with the addition of a former Dickinson Wright PLLC attorney who is looking to open the firm's first Texas office. Robert M. Mintz joined Fragner Seifert last week and added his name to the firm's marquee. Mintz is a transactional attorney who previously worked out of Dickinson Wright's Austin office, according to his LinkedIn profile. He now works for Fragner Seifert out of his home near San Antonio and told Law360 Pulse that there are plans...

