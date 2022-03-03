Ex-Fugitive Pleads Guilty To Fixing Truck Heater Prices

By Matthew Perlman (March 3, 2022, 6:50 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal court has sentenced the former president of Espar Inc., a company that makes portable heaters for trucks, to time served after he pled guilty to criminal price-fixing charges more than five years after being indicted, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. Volker Hohensee pled guilty to violating antitrust law for leading a price-fixing conspiracy from 2007 until 2012, working with other executives to set aftermarket prices for so-called parking heaters, or devices used to heat the cabins of commercial trucks that run independently of vehicle engines. A grand jury indicted Hohensee along with two other individuals in...

