Dominion Energy Agrees To Pay $1.5M To End OT Suit

By Morgan Conley (March 3, 2022, 7:36 PM EST) -- Dominion Energy Inc. has agreed to pay nearly $1.5 million to end a class of welding inspectors' claims that the company deprived them of overtime wages by paying a day rate regardless of how many hours they worked. Lead plaintiff Christopher Sziber and Dominion asked a Virginia federal court to sign off on two agreements reached to end allegations that the company violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by paying him and other welders a day rate with no overtime, even when they worked more than 40 hours in a week. The two agreements filed with the court Tuesday would see...

