Michael Flynn's Wife Hits CNN With $100M Defamation Suit

By Carolina Bolado (March 4, 2022, 4:36 PM EST) -- Lori Flynn, the wife of Michael Flynn, who served briefly as President Donald Trump's national security adviser, has hit CNN with a $100 million defamation suit accusing the news network of falsely painting her as a supporter of the conspiracy theory group QAnon by using an edited video of her family. In a suit filed Thursday in federal court in Tampa, Florida, Lori Flynn says a Feb. 4, 2021, report by CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan used a selectively edited version of a video of a Fourth of July family barbecue her husband had posted on Twitter to make it seem that...

