'Trump' TM Ruling Leaves Attys Grasping For Answers

By Tiffany Hu (March 3, 2022, 7:02 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit's ruling last week that knocked the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's decision not to register a man's trademark criticizing former President Donald Trump has left attorneys wondering whether a new line is being drawn between competing publicity and free speech rights. The appeals court on Feb. 24 held that the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board wrongly denied Steve Elster's bid to register the phrase "Trump Too Small" for T-shirts under Section 2(c) of the Lanham Act, which bars registration of marks that include the name of a living person without that person's consent. The government's interest in protecting...

