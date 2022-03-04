Law360's Pro Say: Ketanji Brown Jackson's Biggest Rulings

Law360 (March 4, 2022, 9:37 PM EST) -- With confirmation hearings on the way, the Pro Say team looks at some of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's most high-profile opinions, including an early win for the House Judiciary Committee in its pursuit of testimony from former White House Counsel Don McGahn and the sentencing of the shooter in the infamous Pizzagate incident. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS