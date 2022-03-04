Watchdog Tells Trustees To Book Pension Guide Slots Early

By Martin Croucher (March 4, 2022, 2:10 PM GMT) -- The pensions watchdog has told trustees to nudge savers toward official guidance shortly after they apply to dip into their retirement pots, as it seeks to prepare the sector for a raft of new rules in June. The Pensions Regulator said on Thursday that trustees should also encourage members to take time to "fully consider their decision" before deciding to opt out of receiving guidance from the government's Pension Wise service. The free service offers guidance to people approaching retirement age on how best to gain access to their savings. Trustees will be required from June 1 to offer to book...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS