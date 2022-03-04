UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (March 4, 2022, 7:54 PM GMT) -- This past week in London has seen an art collector sue a marketplace for non-fungible tokens, a British rap trio do battle with their manager, and two DIY stores throw the kitchen sink at each other over designs. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd. v. Monex Europe Markets Ltd. Pharmaceutical company Dishman Carbogen Amcis filed a provision of financial services claim on March 1 against Monex Europe Markets Ltd., which is part of the U.K.-based foreign exchange company Monex Europe. Dishman Carbogen Amcis is represented by O'Melveny & Myers LLP....

