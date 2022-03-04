Insurers Loses $5.2M Claim Over Lost Grain Cargoes

By Silvia Martelli (March 4, 2022, 5:55 PM GMT) -- A court ruled Friday that the French branch of XL Insurance and four other European insurers have to indemnify a Swiss agricultural commodities supplier for the misappropriation of its holdings of corn, wheat and barley as part of a fraudulent scheme in Ukraine. High Court Judge Christopher Butcher said that the insurers have to pay Quadra Commodities SA for its cargoes of corn, wheat and barley that were lost by warehouses in Ukraine in 2019. The supplier is entitled to indemnification under the misappropriation clause, the judge said. According to the lawsuit, a loose group of companies operating in Ukraine would...

