Don't Miss It: Paul Weiss, Latham Guide Week's Hot Deals

By McCord Pagan (March 4, 2022, 2:37 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Paul Weiss and Latham. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Paul Weiss, Latham Rep Chevron's $3.2B Energy Biz Deal Guided by Paul Weiss, Chevron Corp. said Feb. 28 it's buying Latham & Watkins LLP-guided Renewable Energy Group Inc. in a deal valued at $3.15 billion. Chevron's deal to buy REG at $61.50 per share represents a premium of more than 40% over the company's closing stock price on Feb. 25 and a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS