Urban Aircraft Biz Volocopter Raises $170M In Series E

By Charlie Innis (March 4, 2022, 12:32 PM EST) -- Electric aircraft maker Volocopter said Friday it nabbed $170 million from investors in a funding round to help it launch its commercial air taxi service in a handful of cities across the globe. Volocopter GmbH, which was valued at over $1.7 billion before the financing, said the Series E's first signing is led by South Korean investor WP Investment, followed by investors Atlantia, Honeywell and others. The German company said the fresh capital will help it receive certification for its electric passenger air taxi and support efforts to launch air taxi services in cities such as Singapore, Paris and Rome....

