Fact Disputes Keep Cardiac Hospital's ER Contract Row Alive

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 4, 2022, 7:09 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state court judge on Friday declined to dismiss a cardiac hospital's lawsuit accusing a health services company of breaching an emergency department services contract, ruling that the matter is still plagued by factual disputes. Deborah Heart & Lung Center's complaint survives following Burlington County Superior Court Judge Aimee R. Belgard's finding that the motion by Our Lady of Lourdes Health Care Services Inc. failed on substantive grounds due to the disputed facts and procedurally because it was filed too late. The jurist read her ruling into the record during a remote hearing. The "significant discovery" in the three-year-old...

