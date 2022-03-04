UK Nurse Staffing Cos. Lose £2.1M Supply VAT Appeal

By Dylan Moroses (March 4, 2022, 1:02 PM EST) -- The England and Wales Court of Appeal on Friday denied a bid by two nursing employment businesses to retroactively exempt supplies from value-added tax under a revenue concession after the companies faced £2.1 million ($2.8 million) in assessments. The court found that the two businesses, First Alternative Medical Staffing and Delta Nursing Agency, could not claim a VAT exemption retroactively on supplies they sold because the so-called nursing agencies concession, or NAC, that would exempt the supplies from VAT doesn't explicitly allow it. Furthermore, the businesses didn't meet the qualifications for the concession created by HM Revenue & Customs, the court...

