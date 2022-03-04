Fed. Circ. Unravels Ohio Judge's Adhesive Patent Ruling

By Andrew Karpan (March 4, 2022, 4:28 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit said Friday that an Ohio federal judge made some big mistakes when ruling on what the limits were on a patent that covers a type of marking tape with a design that keeps it from being unintentionally lifted off of the floor, reviving a sticky dispute over adhesives. The narrow reversal came down a little less than a month after a three-judge panel fielded the appeal from Cliff Lowe and his North Carolina business InSite Solutions, both tangled in a legal war over two tape patents with an Ohio rival called Shieldmark Inc. Lowe and his company had...

