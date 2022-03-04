Pa. Ex-Mayor, Lawyer Stuck With Pay-To-Play Convictions

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 4, 2022, 4:22 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Friday denied requests by Allentown, Pennsylvania's former mayor Edwin Pawlowski and attorney Scott Allinson to have their convictions overturned in a case stemming from the former politician's promises of contracts and favors in exchange for campaign donations. U.S. Circuit Judge Thomas Ambro wrote for the court in two precedential opinions that the pair had failed to show the evidence was insufficient to convict them. Pawlowski was convicted of bribery, attempted extortion, fraud and other charges stemming from wringing donations out of firms and contractors for his 2016 U.S. Senate bid. In 2018, he was sentenced to 15 years...

