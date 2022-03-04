Peloton Countersues, Saying NordicTrack Is The IP Thief

By Alyssa Aquino (March 4, 2022, 9:08 PM EST) -- Peloton returned fire on the makers of NordicTrack one month after they accused Peloton of stealing their intellectual property, asking the U.S. International Trade Commission to block the rival's stationary bikes, treadmills, rowers and ellipticals for alleged patent violations. In a complaint filed late Thursday, Peloton said that when it first rolled out its stationary bikes and treadmills, which allow subscribers to remotely participate in streamed classes, its rival, NordicTrack maker iFit Inc., only offered a "simplistic suite of fitness offerings'' that allowed users to follow along to pre-recorded classes. To keep up with Peloton, iFit resorted to IP theft, Peloton...

