Ex-Covington Atty To Rejoin Firm After Bank Risk Chief Job

By Sarah Jarvis (March 4, 2022, 4:54 PM EST) -- Covington & Burling LLP announced Friday that WSFS Bank's former chief risk officer will be returning to the law firm's corporate and financial services practice groups, where he was a partner from 2014 to 2020. Michael Reed most recently served as executive vice president and chief risk officer at WSFS, which announced Thursday that its chief auditor, Christine E. Davis, will be taking over his role. Covington said Reed will return to the firm in late spring and work out of its New York office. Reed said in a statement that he's excited to rejoin Covington and work with potential and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS