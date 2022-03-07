Insurer's Coverage Dispute With Pot Orgs Paused In Mass.

By Gina Kim (March 7, 2022, 8:28 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday paused an action filed by Kinsale Insurance, which hoped to avoid covering two cannabis entities and their executives sued in New Mexico state over an allegedly fraudulent merger with a defunct nonprofit, ruling that he will let the New Mexico action play out first. In its suit seeking declaratory judgment, Kinsale Insurance had argued that it has no obligation to afford coverage for defendants William Ford Sr. and John Christopher Romero related to the merging of two nonprofits, The Ann Wigmore Foundation and The Sterling Foundation. Ford and Romero, who are on Sterling's board of...

