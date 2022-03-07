Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Unlikely To Return Fracking Patent Suit To Fed Circ.

By Katie Buehler (March 7, 2022, 5:22 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Monday doubted it could return a case over fracking technology to the Federal Circuit, with one panel member saying it would be "appellate judge malpractice" to make that decision after the Federal Circuit clearly stated it doesn't have jurisdiction over the case.

U.S. Circuit Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan challenged Ronald Chandler and his company Chandler Manufacturing LLC's reasoning behind their request for the Fifth Circuit to kick their Walker Process monopolization action against Phoenix Services LLC back to the Federal Circuit. A Walker Process action deals with antitrust claims tied to fraudulently obtained patents.

Even though...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!