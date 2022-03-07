5th Circ. Unlikely To Return Fracking Patent Suit To Fed Circ.

By Katie Buehler (March 7, 2022, 5:22 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Monday doubted it could return a case over fracking technology to the Federal Circuit, with one panel member saying it would be "appellate judge malpractice" to make that decision after the Federal Circuit clearly stated it doesn't have jurisdiction over the case. U.S. Circuit Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan challenged Ronald Chandler and his company Chandler Manufacturing LLC's reasoning behind their request for the Fifth Circuit to kick their Walker Process monopolization action against Phoenix Services LLC back to the Federal Circuit. A Walker Process action deals with antitrust claims tied to fraudulently obtained patents. Even though...

