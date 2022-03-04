GAO Finds Tribal Access To Fed. COVID-19 Data Is Lacking

By Joyce Hanson (March 4, 2022, 6:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office reported Friday that tribal epidemiology centers serving Native Americans and Alaska Natives have struggled to gain access to federal data while monitoring the spread of COVID-19, saying the lack of information has hindered tribes' efforts to manage the coronavirus pandemic. Officials from seven of 12 tribal epidemiology centers, or TECs, which are the public health entities that serve Native communities around the U.S., said the Indian Health Service as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials they asked for data didn't always recognize that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is...

