Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

GAO Finds Tribal Access To Fed. COVID-19 Data Is Lacking

By Joyce Hanson (March 4, 2022, 6:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office reported Friday that tribal epidemiology centers serving Native Americans and Alaska Natives have struggled to gain access to federal data while monitoring the spread of COVID-19, saying the lack of information has hindered tribes' efforts to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials from seven of 12 tribal epidemiology centers, or TECs, which are the public health entities that serve Native communities around the U.S., said the Indian Health Service as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials they asked for data didn't always recognize that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!