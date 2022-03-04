Cannabis Co. Ch. 11 Plan Gets OK Minus 3rd-Party Releases

By Rick Archer (March 4, 2022, 3:28 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Friday approved a revised Chapter 11 plan for cannabis investment firm Kettner Investments that removed the third-party liability releases she ruled last month were involuntary and unnecessary. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens entered an order approving the revised version of the company's restructuring plan that struck a section dealing with the releases, which had led the judge to reject Kettner's first try at a plan. California-based Kettner filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware in September 2020 with what it said in its disclosure statement was just over $4.1 million in secured debt and more than $3.3...

