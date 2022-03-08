Schulte Roth Adds Partner To Booming Restructuring Group

By Matt Perez (March 8, 2022, 8:25 AM EST) -- Amid exponential growth in demand for its business reorganization services over the last two years, Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP announced on Tuesday the hiring of a former Shearman & Sterling LLP partner who will join the practice group and be based in New York. Ned S. Schodek moves over to Schulte Roth after around 20 years at Shearman & Sterling, where he arose from associate to counsel and subsequently partner in its financial restructuring and insolvency practice. "We are so excited Ned is joining us," Douglas Mintz, partner and co-chair of the firm's business reorganization group, said in a statement....

