AI Co. Gets 8th Circ. To Boot Judge From Cyberattack Case

By Britain Eakin (March 4, 2022, 6:20 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit on Friday sided with Mycroft AI Inc., agreeing that a case alleging the artificial intelligence startup engaged in retaliatory cyberattacks against opposing counsel should be reassigned over concerns about the presiding judge's impartiality. A three-judge panel said U.S. District Judge Roseann A. Ketchmark should be removed from the case and also held that she "committed a clear error of judgment" warranting reversal in granting a preliminary injunction to attorney Todd Tumey, the managing partner of Tumey LLP. Tumey and his firm are representing a company called Voice Tech Corp. in a separate and bitterly fought patent infringement suit...

