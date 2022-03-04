Server Says Longhorn Steakhouse's 'Tip Credit' Shorted Pay

By Irene Spezzamonte (March 4, 2022, 9:33 PM EST) -- Longhorn Steakhouse deprived its tipped workers minimum wage for the nontipped work they performed during their shifts, a former server claimed in a proposed class and collective action filed Friday in Pennsylvania federal court. A former server said that Longhorn Steakhouse's owner, GMRI Inc., failed to pay her minimum wage for the hours she spent performing work during which she did not interact with customers and was unable to earn tips, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act and Pennsylvania labor laws. "By shifting these nontipped duties to employees that it pays a tip credit wage, Longhorn Steakhouse saves millions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS