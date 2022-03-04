Ex-ACLU Atty's Claim Boss Did Racist 'Neck Roll' Tossed

By Craig Clough (March 4, 2022, 10:02 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles judge tossed a harassment claim filed by a Black former ACLU attorney against her ex-manager as part of a discrimination suit targeting the civil rights organization, with the court unmoved by a late argument that a white manager's "head roll" was a stereotypical representation of a Black woman. During a hearing where the parties appeared remotely, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jon R. Takasugi sustained a demurrer without leave to amend filed by defendant Jessica Farris. The judge made his order final after issuing a tentative ruling before the proceedings, with the order finding the allegations of plaintiff...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS