Feds Seek Win For Ariz. Apache Tribe In Gila River Water War

By Joyce Hanson (March 7, 2022, 9:02 PM EST) -- The federal government has urged an Arizona federal judge to shut off and seal 48 water wells to protect unlawful diversions from the Gila River on behalf of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, saying an irrigation district and a well operator in the area are violating a 1935 decree. In their Friday motion for summary judgment, the U.S. and the tribe said the Arizona district court's 1935 Globe Equity Decree settled all rights to the waters of the Gila River, including "visible" waters and "subflow." They argued that under the decree, the Gila Valley Irrigation District and S&R Daley LP, a...

