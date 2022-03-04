Employment Authority: Anti-Union Meetings & Praying Coach

Law360 (March 4, 2022, 10:01 PM EST) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with a look at how labor unions are challenging NLRB case law that allows for employers to hold anti-union meetings during organizing campaigns, how the U.S. Department of Agriculture wants to require federal contractors to certify their compliance with a variety of labor laws, and how a number of high-profile parties have filed amicus briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court backing a high school football coach who says his religious rights were violated after he insisted on praying at midfield after games. Find these stories and more...

