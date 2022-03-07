'Commercial Success' Saves Peloton Patent At PTAB

By Andrew Karpan (March 7, 2022, 2:49 PM EST) -- A Peloton rival failed to convince the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to throw out a patent owned by the home exercise brand in a ruling that found Peloton's "commercial success" was largely tied to its grip on a computerized exercise system patent. The bad news for Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC came down on March 2, about a year after the board decided it would hold a hearing on Echelon's case against a patent that was issued to Peloton Interactive Inc. in 2019 — based on paperwork that Peloton's lawyers had filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office around when...

