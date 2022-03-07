Ex-SEC, Gibson Dunn Atty Tapped For Boston Federal Bench

By Chris Villani (March 7, 2022, 1:42 PM EST) -- An attorney with experience at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has been tapped to serve as a U.S. magistrate judge for the District of Massachusetts, the court's judges announced Friday. Paul G. Levenson will join the federal bench in Boston, subject to the required background investigation, the court announced. A graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School, Levenson replaces retiring U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne B. Bowler. "Paul Levenson has extensive experience and a strong reputation for being a thoughtful, intelligent, and fair lawyer," Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV said in a statement....

