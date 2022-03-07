Globus' Ex-Sales Rep Says Work Contracts Are Unenforceable

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 7, 2022, 6:39 PM EST) -- A former sales representative named in medical device company Globus Medical's competition lawsuit, which alleges rival Medtronic Inc. poached its San Antonio sales team, asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to toss part of his former employer's case, arguing that the compensation repayment portions of his employment contracts for early departure unfairly restrict trade. In a memorandum on Friday, Edward Sharp asked U.S. District Judge Berle M. Schiller for judgment on the pleadings of Globus' breach-of-contract claim against him, in which the company demanded he pay $1.3 million for his departure. Sharp argued that the contracts are unlawful, because they are too...

