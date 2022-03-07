FCA Won't Block Lender's Revised Restructuring Plan

By Najiyya Budaly (March 7, 2022, 1:58 PM GMT) -- The City watchdog said on Monday that it will not oppose updated restructuring plans put forward by Amigo Loans and that the subprime lender could resume operations if it meets some conditions. The Financial Conduct Authority said it does not plan to oppose a scheme of arrangement that Amigo will present to the High Court on Tuesday. The lender's proposal "represents an improvement" on a failed scheme last year, the FCA added. High Court Judge Robert Miles rejected Amigo's original scheme in May 2021 and said that the company must find a better way to address the compensation claims fairly for consumers. The watchdog...

