Liquidators Deny £20M Carbon Credit Fraud Case Is Stale

By Christopher Crosby (March 7, 2022, 5:05 PM GMT) -- Liquidators suing a British financial broker for £20 million ($26 million) over a tax fraud told a judge on Monday that they had to wait years before suing because there was not sufficient proof when the scandal broke. Christopher Parker QC, counsel for Kevin Hellard of Grant Thornton, told a judge at the start of a trial at the High Court that it would have been irresponsible and premature to sue Tradition Financial Services in 2009 after news broke that the massive surge in carbon credits being traded was fraudulent. Grant Thornton is acting as liquidator of trading companies whose owners...

